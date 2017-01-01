Learning strategy is a lifelong journey. After all, strategy as about anticipating and adapting to change, and change will always be a timeless constant throughout history (and your career).
Over the past ten years I’ve grown a lot as a strategist, personally, through a variety of different paths. Especially through reading, observing and mentorship. So for all the aspiring strategists out there, I’m making this page a hub to share my favorite and best strategy resources, articles and videos.
Essential Strategy Resources (Start Here)
- Strategy: How to Develop, Structure and Shape a Winning System
- Why Strategy Does Not Exist (And Everything is Strategic) (Martin Weigel of Wieden+Kennedy)
- Mental Models: The Best Way to Make Intelligent Decisions (Farnam Street)
- Game Theory (Coursera)
- Life Formulas (Naval Ravikant)
Startup Strategy
- My Personal Growth Strategy Template
- Know Your Customer’s Jobs to Be Done (HBR)
- 12 Things About Product-Market Fit (Andreessen Horowitz)
- To Grow Faster, Hit Pause (First Round Review)
Going Deeper on Strategy
- Managing the Strategy Journey (McKinsey)
- How to Explain a (Strategic) Idea (Mark Pollard)
- The Economic Essentials of Digital Strategy (McKinsey)
- I’m Sorry But Those Are Vanity Metrics (First Round Review)
My Favorite Books on Strategy and Strategic Thinking
- The Art Of War by Sun Tzu
- Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World by Stanley McChrystal
- The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon by Brad Stone
- Empires of Light: Edison, Tesla, Westinghouse, and the Race to Electrify the World by Jill Jonnes
- The Inevitable: Understanding the 12 Technological Forces That Will Shape Our Future by Kevin Kelly
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
- Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Disruptive Products to Mainstream Customers (Collins Business Essentials) by Geoffrey Moore
- Good Strategy Bad Strategy: The Difference and Why It Matters by Richard Rumelt
- Behind the Cloud: The Untold Story of How Salesforce.com Went from Idea to Billion-Dollar Company-and Revolutionized an Industry by Marc Benioff
- Cyberspies: The Secret History of Surveillance, Hacking, and Digital Espionage by Gordon Corera
- Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming by Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway
The Best Podcasts for Strategists
- How I Built This (NPR)
- Masters of Scale (Reid Hoffman)
- a16z Podcast (Andreessen Horowitz)
- Invest Like the Best (Investor’s Field Guide)
- The Frontline Dispatch (NPR)
Standout Videos, Films and TV Shows
- Briefly (the Art of the Brief) (available on Vimeo)
- Undefeated (available on Netflix)
- Halt and Catch Fire (available on Netflix)
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (available on Netflix)
- Herb & Dorothy
If you have any other great recommended strategy reads or content, mention or link to them in a comment here or send me a message and I’ll review them for inclusion on this page. Thanks.